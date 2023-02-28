Support the Callaway Lady Rebels as they head to Nationals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time in 20 years, the Callaway Lady Rebels are headed to Nationals.

The 12U division girls will be competing at Disney World the weekend of March 11. To help them get there, the girls are holding a fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 in the Pier Park Walmart from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch the videos attached to see the excitement that comes along with the hard work that is leading the way to Nationals.

