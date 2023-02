PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is here yet again, which means our favorite local video historian has some throwback clips to share with viewers.

A Satsuma Orange Festival and pretty costumes are just some of the featured clips.

As always, Hudson loves to chat so give him a call at (850) 785-3364 if anything or anyone looked familiar.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.