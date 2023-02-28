Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles. Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, and is hospitalized.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters.”

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued Monday night. Lago said another statement would be issued Wednesday.

Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.” The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago’s statement said.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” No charges were filed.

Sizemore has two children, 17-year-old twin boys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
Missing Panama City man found
PCB Lifeguard saves man from drowning Saturday.
PCB Lifeguard saves man from drowning Saturday
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Police line tape
Skeletal remains found in Panama City Beach
Coast Guard medevacs boater near St. Andrews Bay.
Coast Guard medevacs boater near St. Andrews Bay

Latest News

This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten.
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested
Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular...
Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple...
Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges
You take a risk when you drive on back beach road, at least that’s what some local drivers will...
Locals Look to Curb Speeding On Back Beach Road
The dog was bundled up in blankets and placed next to a space heater to warm up.
14-year-old dog found nearly frozen to death in ditch reunited with owner