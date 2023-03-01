Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 28th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Bozeman 5 Mosley 13

Arnold 6 Ft. Walton Beach 4 F/7

North Bay Haven 5 Marianna 6

Baker 13 Rocky Bayou 4

Vernon 0 Chipley 15

Freeport 2 Holmes 12 Port St. Joe 3 Sneads 1

L.E.A.D. Academy 17 Laurel Hill 4

Blountstown 10 Rutherford 5

Liberty 2 Franklin 8

Cottondale 15 Wewahitchka 0

Gulf Breeze 1 South Walton 2

Walton 5 Jay 15

Niceville 0 Choctaw 4

Paxton 3 Andalusia 4 High School Softball

Maclay 22 Rutherford 7

Port St. Joe 2 Sneads 1

Destin 0 Freeport 18

Laurel Hill 5 Vernon 4

Liberty 1 Marianna 8

North Bay Haven 2 Arnold 10

Wewahitchka 2 Franklin 18

Chipley 6 Cottondale 5

Mosley 7 Holmes 8

Bozeman 16 Bay 0

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal Remains Found in PCB
Skeletal remains found in Panama City Beach
Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
Missing Panama City man found
231 wreck
Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Panama City
PCB Lifeguard saves man from drowning Saturday.
PCB Lifeguard saves man from drowning Saturday
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week
Franklin senior basketball player is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
Franklin County Seahawks
Franklin Has Found Strength in Bonds
Chipley Has Sights Set on 4th State Title Game Appearance
Area Scores and Highlights from Saturday, February 25th