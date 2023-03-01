Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 28th
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High School Baseball
Bozeman 5 Mosley 13
Arnold 6 Ft. Walton Beach 4 F/7
North Bay Haven 5 Marianna 6
Baker 13 Rocky Bayou 4
Vernon 0 Chipley 15
Freeport 2 Holmes 12 Port St. Joe 3 Sneads 1
L.E.A.D. Academy 17 Laurel Hill 4
Blountstown 10 Rutherford 5
Liberty 2 Franklin 8
Cottondale 15 Wewahitchka 0
Gulf Breeze 1 South Walton 2
Walton 5 Jay 15
Niceville 0 Choctaw 4
Paxton 3 Andalusia 4 High School Softball
Maclay 22 Rutherford 7
Port St. Joe 2 Sneads 1
Destin 0 Freeport 18
Laurel Hill 5 Vernon 4
Liberty 1 Marianna 8
North Bay Haven 2 Arnold 10
Wewahitchka 2 Franklin 18
Chipley 6 Cottondale 5
Mosley 7 Holmes 8
Bozeman 16 Bay 0
