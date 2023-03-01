Cherry St. improvement project takes next step

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An infrastructure project that broke ground last fall is showing progression.

Panama City Commissioners awarded a bid to Royal American Construction to complete Phase II of the Cherry Street Improvements Project in the Cove. It’s the same contractor that’s performing Phase I.

The first phase runs from Beach Drive to Bonita Avenue. The second phase runs from Bonita Avenue to Tyndall Drive/Dewitt Street. It includes pavement, signage, sidewalks, landscaping, and more. The cost of Phase II is close to $5.3 million with a 5% contingency.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund and the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax are covering the costs.

A timeline will be outlined in the contract.

