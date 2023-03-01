Cherry St. improvement project takes next step

The Cherry Street Improvements Project runs through the Cove in Panama City.
The Cherry Street Improvements Project runs through the Cove in Panama City.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An infrastructure project that broke ground last fall is showing progression.

Panama City Commissioners awarded a bid to Royal American Construction to complete Phase II of the Cherry Street Improvements Project in the Cove. It’s the same contractor that’s performing Phase I.

The first phase runs from Beach Drive to Bonita Avenue. The second phase runs from Bonita Avenue to Tyndall Drive/Dewitt Street. It includes pavement, signage, sidewalks, landscaping, and more. The cost of Phase II is close to $5.3 million with a 5% contingency.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund and the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax are covering the costs.

A timeline will be outlined in the contract.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

