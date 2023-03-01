Delicious food supporting HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital’s NICU

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Back Beach Barbecue and Idyll Hounds Brewing Company will be hosting a private dinner featuring a five-course meal. The funds raised will benefit Panama City’s HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital’s NICU.

This cause is close to Back Beach Barbecue Pitmaster, Shane Kirkland. His twin boys Ezra and Isaiah were born premature and had to stay in the NICU there for three weeks.

Although tickets for the event are sold out, you can still donate to the NICU. Stop by Back Beach Barbecue anytime they are open, enjoy delicious food, and make a donation right at the restaurant.

Back Beach Barbecue is located at 19714 Panama City Beach Parkway in PCB. You can give them a call at 850-249-0822. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.

