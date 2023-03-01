DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal Remains Found in PCB
Skeletal remains found in Panama City Beach
Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
Missing Panama City man found
231 wreck
Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Panama City
Strange lights were spotted of Panama City Monday evening.
Strange lights over Panama City
A woman was arrested after police say she was involved in a drug investigation.
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of Sneads woman

Latest News

Mayors Tour Tyndall
Inlet Beach Parking Drama
Spring Break Laws Begins
Three officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, on...
Standoff that began after 3 Kansas City officers were shot comes to an end
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece’s deadliest train crash