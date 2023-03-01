Mild spring-like warmth returns today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s another similar setup with clouds giving way to some sunshine into the afternoon and temperatures warming into the mid 70s on the beaches, to upper 70s around the bays, to the low to mid 80s inland. More of the same arrives for Thursday until changes come Friday.

A cold front stirs up some passing showers or rumbles of thunder on Friday from the morning into the midday and clearing into the afternoon. However, it’ll also come with some of the gustiest winds we’ve seen this week. Sustained winds rise up to 20-30mph with gusts as high as 40mph with the passage of the front shifting those winds from south to west and eventually northwest into the weekend.

The shifting winds into the weekend will help dry up our atmosphere and bring back plenty of sunshine with a less humid feel. Highs over the weekend may still be above our seasonal average of the upper 60s. But the low to mid 70s we see will feel fantastic.

