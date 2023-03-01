NBC’s Hoda Kotb off ‘Today’ show due to family health issue

Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on...
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on June 27, 2018, in New York. On Wednesday NBC addressed the mystery of Kotb's absence on the program. Kotb, who has been absent from the morning show last week and this week, is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter." Guthrie, who left mid-show on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s “Today” show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb’s absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter,” the show’s Craig Melvin said. She’d been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID when she wasn’t feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” Melvin said.

There’s no specific estimate on when either might return, a “Today” spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal Remains Found in PCB
Skeletal remains found in Panama City Beach
Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
Missing Panama City man found
231 wreck
Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Panama City
A woman was arrested after police say she was involved in a drug investigation.
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of Sneads woman
231 wreck
Major Wreck on 231 and Martin Luther King Blvd. causing it to be closed for hours

Latest News

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Georgia defensive lineman charged in connection to Jan. 15 fatal crash
Deshawn Thomas is accused of killing a man in the 700 block of N. Tucker Boulevard in downtown...
St. Louis man charged in execution-style shooting death caught on camera
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
COVID-19 conspiracies soar after latest report on origins
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Back-to-back winter storms are pummeling California and leaving people stranded. (CNN, KCRA,...
Back-to-back storms pummel California, West Coast