Okaloosa man sentenced on firearm charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Okaloosa County man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In January of last year, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies stopped 28-year-old Sean Lee Coy for driving with an expired tag.

Officials said they observed a glass smoking pipe in the vehicle and smelled marijuana and searched Coy and the vehicle. During the search, deputies say several small baggies of meth and marijuana were found, as well as a Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol loaded with 13 rounds in an extended magazine.

According to prosecutors, Coy attempted to leave the scene but was quickly apprehended.

In 2016, Coy was previously convicted by the state of Florida for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, stemming from a shooting where he and two other people reportedly shot into a car with multiple passengers at close range, and injured four people. He was sentenced to 5 years for that crime and released in September 2020.

“Our law enforcement partnerships play such a vital role in fighting violent crime and protecting the public,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “This sentencing is another example that working jointly with our partners is making our communities safer.”

