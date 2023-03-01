Panama City Commissioners take next step in historic school’s future

Panama City leaders say they are going to need help to repair a historical site.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The historic St. Andrew School still sits vacant after Hurricane Michael.

City leaders are wanting to restore it and turn it into a cultural arts center. However, they said a group effort is needed to get the funding for it.

City commissioners voted to turn over the school’s lease to the Panama City Community Development Council. Staff with Destination Panama City then approved $500,000 in reserve funding to meet some grant match requirements. That money would allow construction to get underway on the exterior groundwork. Some of that includes building an amphitheater and green space on the property. The goal is to receive $1 million from the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant. That grant would help cover some of the repair costs for the school.

“The repairs on the school are pretty extensive,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “It’s everything from the roof, HVAC, plumbing components. I mean, it’s almost 100 years old.”

There’s more history on the property than just the school. A historic schooner is also getting rebuilt. The Governor Stone was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.

“It really gives the community an opportunity to learn about maritime boat building and the history of our area,” Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil said. “History and culture are one of the most important avenues for creative and cultural tourism.”

Street said they’re getting close to securing that Historic Preservation Grant. City commissioners said they hope the Tourism Development Council and Bay County also come to the table. Street also said the project overall costs around $6 million.

