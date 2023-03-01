PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges

PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges.(PCPD)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department has charged a Panama City woman with multiple drug offenses.

Investigators with the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit said on Tuesday they observed a woman seated in a vehicle on East 24th Street.

The investigator said they noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the car. PCPD reports that resulted in a probable cause for a search to be conducted.

Investigators said during the search, they discovered marijuana in the ashtray and a bag that contained a large number of pressed pills that field tested positive for fentanyl.

Officials said a search warrant was applied for and executed on the room the suspect was staying in.

Investigators searched the room and reported they found a large bag of marijuana, THC extract gummies, and pressed pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In addition, officials said in a safe were three large bags of white powder that field tested positive for cocaine and heroin.

Cyuanna Qualiria Glenn was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of THC extract with intent to distribute and possession and or use of narcotic equipment.

She was booked into the Bay County Jail. In all, 121.6 grams of heroin, 121.6 grams of cocaine, and 16.9 grams of fentanyl were seized. The street value of the heroin is $36,480, the street value of the cocaine is $12,160 and the street value of fentanyl is $5,070.

