PCPD searching for suspect in vending machine theft.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is searing for a theft suspect involving vending machines.

Officials said surveillance video captured the person driving up to vending machines at local businesses on W. 15th street early in the morning on February 24.

PCPD reports in the video the suspect is seen getting out of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Officials say the suspect then used a key to get into the vending machine.

Then officers said later on the suspect came back on a bike to get more cash from the machines.

PCPD reports the suspect is a white male, approximately six feet tall, and looks to have the sides of his head shaved.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

