Peanut butter drive rakes in 8,000+ jars for those in need

Churches and food pantries in Bay County will soon stock up on a popular food item.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Churches and food pantries in Bay County will soon stock up on a popular food item.

It’s all thanks to the students and staff of Lynn Haven Elementary and Southport Elementary Schools.

They held a peanut butter drive throughout the month of February.

The principal of Lynn Haven Elementary said the two schools collected more than 8,000 jars.

First United Methodist Church will collect the peanut butter on Thursday. It’ll distribute the jars accordingly once its shelves are replenished.

“It’s always amazing to help others because you can imagine being that other person getting that stuff,” Brooke Garrett, a 5th grader at Lynn Haven Elementary, said. “It makes their day.”

School officials said the drive has gone on for several years. A few recipients of the peanut butter drive from last year include the St. Andrews Baptist Food Bank, Emerald Coast Fellowship Food Pantry, and Trinity Lutheran Church Food Bank.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal Remains Found in PCB
Skeletal remains found in Panama City Beach
Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
Missing Panama City man found
PCB Lifeguard saves man from drowning Saturday.
PCB Lifeguard saves man from drowning Saturday
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Coast Guard medevacs boater near St. Andrews Bay.
Coast Guard medevacs boater near St. Andrews Bay

Latest News

A historic school in St. Andrews will be restored as a community center.
Panama City Commissioners take next step in historic school’s future
Owen Poloronis: Student Athlete of the Week
Owen Poloronis: Student Athlete of the Week
Peanut Butter Drive
Warm and muggy weather continues through the work week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast