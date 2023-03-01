Peanut butter drive rakes in 8,000+ jars for those in need

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Churches and food pantries in Bay County will soon stock up on a popular food item.

It’s all thanks to the students and staff of Lynn Haven Elementary and Southport Elementary Schools.

They held a peanut butter drive throughout the month of February.

The principal of Lynn Haven Elementary said the two schools collected more than 8,000 jars.

First United Methodist Church will collect the peanut butter on Thursday. It’ll distribute the jars accordingly once its shelves are replenished.

“It’s always amazing to help others because you can imagine being that other person getting that stuff,” Brooke Garrett, a 5th grader at Lynn Haven Elementary, said. “It makes their day.”

School officials said the drive has gone on for several years. A few recipients of the peanut butter drive from last year include the St. Andrews Baptist Food Bank, Emerald Coast Fellowship Food Pantry, and Trinity Lutheran Church Food Bank.

