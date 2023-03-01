Preparing for the 29th annual Panama City Beach Scottish Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hold on to those kilts because Scotland is coming to the beach.

A project of the Celtic Heritage Alliance, the 29th annual Panama City Beach Scottish Festival is happening Saturday March 4 at Frank Brown Park. The gates open at 9 a.m. with the welcome ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. featuring the Parade of Tartans. The festival will come to an end at 5 p.m.

Real Scottish events like athletic competitions, bagpipe bands, whiskey tasting, and authentic food and merchandise vendors will be available for festival goers to enjoy.

Tickets can be bought at the gate or online here.

