Principals and Community Members speak out at Bay District School meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some local principals are concerned and are speaking out, they say finding and keeping teachers has become a big problem.

Six principals showed up asking for change saying they need more experienced teachers in schools.

They say they are losing teachers because their schools have a low rating and the teachers they have end up leaving for higher-paying teaching jobs.

Cedar Grove Elementary school’s principal said the majority of teachers have under three years of experience or none at all.

Now they’re asking the school board to help them recruit more experienced teachers.

”I don’t want to lose those people. I want to retain them that’s also why I need master teachers,” said Chris Cohen the principal of Parker Elementary.

The school board didn’t make any decisions tonight on that issue but they say they’ll discuss it at the next meeting.

Also at the next meeting, they’ll discuss overcrowding issues at Margaret K. Lewis school.

During the public comments, Frances Gordon said she’s concerned about how crowded the school is right now.

School board officials say this topic was discussed last week in a workshop that focused on improvements and support for area schools.

“When MKL was relocated to Millville it was going to be a new school. Well we’re still waiting on that new school and it is a huge problem for us,” said Frances Gordon, a community member.

School board members said they will vote on the topic of improving schools next week.

