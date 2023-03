PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Did you see strange lights over NWFL on Monday evening? Turns out the lights were from a military exercise over our area. The bright lights are from the anti-collision lights of a tanker refueling a fighter! Sorry, no Chinese balloon over NWFL... at least not Monday night!

