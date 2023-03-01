Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm and humid night tonight in NWFL. Winds will be lighter so we could see a little fog as well. Lows will fall into the upper 60s. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. On Wednesday it will again be warm, humid, & mostly cloudy w/highs in the 70s (coast) and 80s (inland). Winds will be SW at 10 mph The warm and humid weather continues into Thursday and Friday. A cold front will bring our best chance of rain this week on Friday and then cooler and sunnier weather arrives for the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend, but still near to slightly above average. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s w/lows in the 40s to near 50.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

