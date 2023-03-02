A1 Septic truck doors stolen

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A1 septic in Southport is down one truck and losing profits because of thieves.

“Sunday, I sent a technician out to a job he finished around 1:30 pm I drove by 4 pm the doors were still on the trucks I arrived Monday morning at 6 am and they were gone,” said Megan Clayton, an A1 Septic employee.

These are the trucks the business uses on a daily basis. When Clayton came into work Monday morning, she was not expecting both of the company trucks to be missing all of their doors.

“Confused yeah this is something we wouldn’t normally see,” said Clayton.

Clayton said the thief or thieves came through a back fence to get to the trucks.

It is not just A1 Septic, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office says it has happened in another part of the state.

“Trying to figure out and speak with manufacturers of the truck and we’re starting to learn it’s more about the door itself and what they are able to do selling it as a whole,” said Jason Daffin, Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said people are targeting these trucks and businesses.

“It does not take them very long to remove the door they can make from what I’m told they can sell them from 5 to 7 thousand dollars if they know where to take them,” said Daffin.

Now A1 septic is losing out on thousands of dollars.

“We ordered a set of doors, and we received them yesterday, so we were able to put one back on the road,” said Clayton.

A1 septic says it has cost them upwards of 40 thousand dollars to replace the doors on one truck.

Those with the business say they expect to lose around 70 thousand dollars in profit.

“We’re trying to do our part to help the community,” said Daffin. I would suggest if you have any of these vehicles it’s not just one manufacturer it’s several different manufacturers they’re targeting. So if you have these kinds of vehicles try to secure them the best you can and get them in an area where it’s not easy to access to them.”

