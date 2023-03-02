BDS Board Members to vote on teacher incentive for struggling schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Principals from the lowest rated elementary schools within Bay District Schools are facing difficulties finding and keeping experienced teachers.

The six schools are Callaway, Parker, Cedar Grove, Cherry Street, Lucille Moore, Waller elementary schools but are oftentimes referred to as the Sensational Six.

Tuesday those principals voiced their concerns during the BDS board meeting.

Lucille Moore Elementary School Principal Christina Bordelon said experienced teachers are essential to bridge the learning gap many students are facing.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve gone through a lot of trauma and because of that trauma because of Hurricane Michael and then covid the pandemic there’s a lot of deficiency within the academic background that our students receive,” Bordelon said. “Attendance is a big issue, because of the trauma behaviors are a big issue, the educational gaps that they have because of the trauma that’s happened in the past is a big issue.”

Principals say coping with students’ behavior issues may come as more of a challenge to teachers with less than three years of experience.

“With having a high level of teachers that aren’t as experienced they don’t have the background to be able to handle classroom management or to understand the content going before the student or to be able to understand the science and the art of teaching, and understand how the child’s mind progresses and so they’re doing a fantastic job but it’s a lot to navigate within your first three years without the background of having an education degree,” Bordelon said.

Principals also say retaining experienced teachers is difficult because they end up leaving to higher-rated schools that are less challenging for the same amount of pay.

Bay District Schools Board Member Steve Moss says the board is working hard to come out with a solution to keep and recruit veteran teachers to lower rated schools.

“Our first and best idea right now is to incentivize them to give them a bonus to say we understand the challenges are more at these schools our sensational six than at a lot of our other elementary schools, so our goal is to incentivize them through bonuses because it is going to be tougher,” Moss said.

Qualified teachers who choose to work at a Sensational Six school or Rutherford High School will receive a 15,000 bonus.

“It going to cost upward of five million dollars,” Moss said. “It’s not a cheap idea, it’s not a cheap proposal and so if we have to cut other things in the budget to make sure we prioritize student learning that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

The school board will vote on the teacher incentive for struggling schools on March 7.

