Deerpoint Lake Draw Down ends

Deerpoint Drawdown Ends
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Deerpoint lake drawdown is ending and the water level will begin to rise.

In November Bay County utility services drops the water levels in the reservoir about two feet below normal elevation to expose shoreline vegetation to cooler temperatures. Then after 100 days, they bring the levels back up.

During this time residents can make repairs to their docks and boats.

” Each year we work with the Florida wildlife and fishery commission to bring down the reservoir to help with the release of the nutrients and expose shoreline so that we can actually control and have a better control of the aquatic vegetation, so we do this every year,” said Bobby Gibbs, the director of Bay County Utilities.

The lake will now be raised back to its original 5 feet. The results from this year’s drawdown will not be available until October.

