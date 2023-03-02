FLLUXE Arts Fest Returns

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 3rd Annual Florida Luxe Arts Festival (FLLUXE) returns to Historic Downtown Panama City.

FLLUXE is a two-day event with activities on Friday, March 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 10p.m. The festival will feature national and local artists, live music and performers to create its biggest celebration of creativity yet.

The festivities will take place outside of the Panama City Center for the Arts and in the parking lot of the State Attorney’s Office on the east side of the Center.

The festival is free to the public with many unique elements to look forward to including a community chalk workshop, fun colorful installations and a nighttime portion of the festival.

