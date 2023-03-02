High winds and showers Friday, beautiful for the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday Morning!

Expect another warm and humid day in the Panhandle, with more clouds and a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Today could feature a few quick showers around lunchtime, with a lull in the action overnight. High temperatures remain unchanged, with coastal communities in the upper 70s, and those further inland reaching the low 80s.

The wind will pick up tonight with breezy conditions out ahead of the Panhandle’s next cold front. By Friday morning, that front will churn up a few showers and thunderstorms, mostly scattered in nature. By lunchtime, lingering showers and very windy conditions will be the story. Sustained winds will rise to around 25-30 mph and gusts could reach the 40s. Winds will shift from the southwest to northerly behind the front, bringing briefly cooler and drier conditions for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will see abundant sunshine with highs in the mid-70s, before we soar back into the 80s under upper-level high pressure by mid week.

