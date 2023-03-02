Man arrested for relationship with teen, police say

JACKSON CO, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was taken into custody after parents told authorities he was having an inappropriate relationship with their child.

On Monday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint from a parent that 31-year-old Fredy Baldemar Morales Domingo had been involved with their 16-year-old daughter for about a year.

Officials say they learned Domingo and the teen had also been involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship as well.

Deputies were able to get a warrant for Domingo’s arrest, and he was reportedly taken into custody on Wednesday without incident.

Domingo is facing five counts of interference with custody and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

