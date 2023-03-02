Springing Into Spring with decluttering tips

By Sam Martello
Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A change in season may mean you need to make some changes in your home.

Lauren Lee, the owner of Lo Maintenance Living and an expert organizer, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to share tips on how to declutter and spring clean.

Lee said it is best to start and focus on one space in your home. She also said to utilize items you already have to help separate items and organize.

For all of her best tips, watch the segments attached to this article.

