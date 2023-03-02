Tea, food, and friends benefiting Fore Her

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Enjoy an afternoon of tea, food, and friends while bringing awareness to the struggles of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Fore Her raises funds for breast cancer patients undergoing treatment and who are in financial need in Northwest Florida. The non-profit offers resources, hope, compassion and education for all who are affected by breast cancer.

You can be a part of raising funds by joining the community at Tea Fore Her.

The tea party is Sunday, March 5th, at 12:00 p.m. All festivities will take place at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Put on your best hat and join the party! NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster will be emceeing the event.

Learn more about the event and organization by watching the video attached.

