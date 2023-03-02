This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Kami Brown.

Kami said, “When I found out about it, I was really surprised and happy.”

Kami is a kindhearted Southport Elementary School student who is always willing to help others.

“I like helping people, and I really like math,” said Kami.

When she is not busy with competitive cheer, Kami says she enjoys helping tutor her friends and fellow classmates. One day Kami says she wants to be a teacher just like her mom.

Nominated by her STEAM teacher, Kami is described as an all-around great kid.

“When I watch Kami, she always is willing to help. She just walks up to anybody that needs help. She is always doing everything for everybody, and she doesn’t expect anything in return. That’s just such a great quality nowadays for a kid to have,” said Jeannie Dutton, Southport Elementary School teacher.

Congratulations Kami!

