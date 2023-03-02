This Week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Cullen Gudz.

Mr. Gudz is the band director for Arnold High School where he has been teaching for five years.

“I’m super excited. I don’t do what I do to get this award, but it does feel great to get this award so thank you to whoever nominated me. I really appreciate it.” said Mr. Gudz.

Nominated by his student, she calls him the best band director in Bay County.

“If you are having a bad day, he can calm you down. He’s just a good teacher in general,” said Janey Dever.

Mr. Gudz says he enjoys the different aspects of his job.

“It’s all of it. It’s the Friday nights and deciding what I want to do as a show. Then putting it out there and seeing the kids work hard to get it done. That’s really what it’s all about.

Congratulations to Mr. Gudzs!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal Remains Found in PCB
Skeletal remains found in Panama City Beach
Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
Missing Panama City man found
Strange lights were spotted of Panama City Monday evening.
Strange lights over Panama City
PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges.
PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges
231 wreck
Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Panama City

Latest News

Sam and Jessica with Lauren Lee, an expert organizer.
Springing Into Spring with decluttering tips
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is Cullen Gudz.
Golden Apple Award winner of the week
Tips on how you can clean, organize and declutter your home.
Springing into Spring
Bringing national and local artists together for a weekend.
Details about the 2023 Flluxe Arts Festival