PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Cullen Gudz.

Mr. Gudz is the band director for Arnold High School where he has been teaching for five years.

“I’m super excited. I don’t do what I do to get this award, but it does feel great to get this award so thank you to whoever nominated me. I really appreciate it.” said Mr. Gudz.

Nominated by his student, she calls him the best band director in Bay County.

“If you are having a bad day, he can calm you down. He’s just a good teacher in general,” said Janey Dever.

Mr. Gudz says he enjoys the different aspects of his job.

“It’s all of it. It’s the Friday nights and deciding what I want to do as a show. Then putting it out there and seeing the kids work hard to get it done. That’s really what it’s all about.

Congratulations to Mr. Gudzs!

