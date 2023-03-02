Two seriously injured in Walton County crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two drivers were injured in a crash on U.S. 331 in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 331 and County Road 883.

Officials said a pickup truck was stopped at the stop sign on CR 883, waiting to cross U.S. 331. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was driving south on 331, toward the intersection. That’s when the truck accelerated to cross the street.

The tractor-trailer hit the left rear fender of the pickup truck, causing both vehicles to flip in the median.

Both drivers, a DeFuniak Springs man, 16, and a man from Texas, 26, had serious injuries.

