Tyndall welcomes community leaders for progress update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is taking off at Tyndall Air Force Base, with new structures popping up seemingly every day.

On Wednesday, local community leaders stopped by the base to see some of the progress made on the rebuild. Mayors from several Bay County cities were present, including Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

“In Bay County, Tyndall Air Force base is probably 30% of our economy,” Brudnicki said.

The rebuild of the base carries importance well beyond Tyndall’s borders.

As the rebuild progresses and more families return to Bay County, local leaders have to adapt and grow their communities to accommodate them.

According to officials, that’s why it’s important to keep mayors and other community leaders in the loop.

“The relationship that we have with our mayors is so important, it’s absolutely invaluable. We’re maintaining and strengthening that relationship every day, and I think the event like we did today is one part of that continuing relationship,” Deputy Chief of the Execution Branch, Brandon Goebel said.

“We viewed so many different things on Tyndall, all of the plans that they are going to be following until 2027, there is going to be some 5.3 billion dollars spent, and uh, it’s all great things for Bay County,” Brudnicki said.

One of the most exciting things about the tour was a look at the new Child Development Center, or CDC, which has the capacity for around 300 children.

“The CDC building, I think is going to be one of the most state-of-the-art child development centers in America, which I thought was fascinating,” Brudnicki said.

“The Air Force recruits airmen, but it retains families. So having a CDC - especially at a level like this - is incredibly important,” Goebel said.

