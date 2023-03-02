Wednesday Evening Forecast

Changes are coming as we head into the weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 60s. On Thursday skies will remain mostly cloudy w/highs in the 70s (coast) and 80s (inland). Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. There might be a few showers... rain chances will be 20%. As we head into Friday the winds will really pick up. We will see sustained winds of 20-30 mph w/gusts over 40mph. This will occur as a cold front approaches NWFL with a small risk of severe weather. Rain chances will not be overly high... around 50%. Highs will be in the 70s. As we head into the weekend the winds will shift Northwest and less humid air will return to our area. Lows will drop into the 50s and highs will be in the 70s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

