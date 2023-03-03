2023 Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle Show

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the market for a boat, just shopping around, or looking for a good time this weekend, the Emerald Coast Boast and Lifestyle Show is set up and ready for people to come explore.

The event held at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach will now be opening at 12:00 p.m. on Friday March 3. The event features 400 boats of all shapes and sizes, food and drink vendors, and live music.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to sunset on Saturday March 4 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday March 5.

Saturday is ladies’ day where a Bote WULF paddleboard will be raffled off and Sunday is military appreciation day.

Active and retired military members receive free admission with valid ID. Tickets can be purchased here or at the gate.

