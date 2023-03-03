Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, March 2nd

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Bay Marianna

Rocky Bayou 7 Freeport 17

Sneads 15 Poplar Springs 3

L.E.A.D Academy Bethlehem

Blountstown 7 Wakulla Christian School 4

Chipley 18 Gadsden 1

Holmes 0 Arnold 10

Opp 2 Paxton 12

Pensacola Catholic Niceville

Laurel Hill Florala

High School Softball

Leon 7 Blountstown 19

Rutherford Poplar Springs

Munroe 2 Port St. Joe 6

Chipley 18 Vernon 0

Altha Bay

Walton 2 Paxton 3

Houston County 11 Malone 26

Bozeman Holmes

Cottondale 4 Cottonwood 11

