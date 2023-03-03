Bay County’s cost of living results in steep bills

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County residents are feeling the brunt of steep bills.

“Inflation has been worse in the last 18 months than it has been in a lot of people’s lifetimes when they come in here,” Beach Care Services Board Member Kenneth Frame said.

A Doxo insights report shows the average Panama City Beach household spends $2,270 a month on bills. The national average is $2,046.

Beach Care Services provides assistance to those who either live or work on the beach.

“In any year we may support up to 500 families,” Frame said. “A definite uptick last August was a significant uptick, but even 12 months before that toward the end of the pandemic is when we really started seeing a greater need.”

Beach Care Services helps people with rent, electricity bills, gas bills, and more.

However, residents on the beach aren’t the only ones seeking financial help. Another Doxo insight report shows the average Panama City household spends $1,974 a month on bills.

Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida has also seen its numbers climb.

“Now with the economy, the increase in food costs, electricity costs, and everything like that,” Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida Executive Director Matthew Knee said. “We’ve definitely seen an increase of those coming to us for help.”

Knee said they serve anywhere from 40-50,000 people a year across the Panhandle. He said around 30,000 of those people utilize food pantries.

“When the cost of food went up, our food pantry numbers went up a good bit,” Knee said.

The ability to make ends meet isn’t easy for many.

“You know, just try to save every penny that you can,” Knee said.

It’s all about not spending beyond your means.

You can donate to Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida and Beach Care Services if you’re interested in helping the community.

