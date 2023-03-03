Foodie Friday with Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar previewing Death by Chocolate
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Foodie Friday featured a sweet treat you can taste at an upcoming event.
Try dozens of chocolate desserts at Death by Chocolate on March 7th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort.
You will be able to taste goodies from local restaurants, caterers, and culinary programs. There is also a silent auction and raffles. Money raised from this event funds scholarships for Bay County Women aged 23 and older.
You can purchase tickets to the event here.
Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar will be one of the local restaurants featured at the event.
Chef Tony Barley, the Kitchen Manager at Harrison’s, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to make the recipe he will be bringing to the event. Harrison’s will feature a chocolate bread pudding.
If you want to make the dish yourself or learn more about the event you can watch the videos attached to this article.
