Foodie Friday with Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar previewing Death by Chocolate

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Foodie Friday featured a sweet treat you can taste at an upcoming event.

Try dozens of chocolate desserts at Death by Chocolate on March 7th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort.

You will be able to taste goodies from local restaurants, caterers, and culinary programs. There is also a silent auction and raffles. Money raised from this event funds scholarships for Bay County Women aged 23 and older.

You can purchase tickets to the event here.

Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar will be one of the local restaurants featured at the event.

Chef Tony Barley, the Kitchen Manager at Harrison’s, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to make the recipe he will be bringing to the event. Harrison’s will feature a chocolate bread pudding.

Chocolate bread pudding, a dessert made by Harrison's Kitchen & Bar. (WJHG)

If you want to make the dish yourself or learn more about the event you can watch the videos attached to this article.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.