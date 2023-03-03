Foodie Friday with Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar previewing Death by Chocolate

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Foodie Friday featured a sweet treat you can taste at an upcoming event.

Try dozens of chocolate desserts at Death by Chocolate on March 7th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort.

You will be able to taste goodies from local restaurants, caterers, and culinary programs. There is also a silent auction and raffles. Money raised from this event funds scholarships for Bay County Women aged 23 and older.

You can purchase tickets to the event here.

Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar will be one of the local restaurants featured at the event.

Chef Tony Barley, the Kitchen Manager at Harrison’s, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to make the recipe he will be bringing to the event. Harrison’s will feature a chocolate bread pudding.

Chocolate bread pudding, a dessert made by Harrison's Kitchen & Bar.
Chocolate bread pudding, a dessert made by Harrison's Kitchen & Bar.(WJHG)

If you want to make the dish yourself or learn more about the event you can watch the videos attached to this article.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges.
PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges
Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
Missing Panama City man found
Officials say they learned Domingo and the teen had also been involved in an inappropriate...
Man arrested for relationship with teen, police say
Strange lights were spotted of Panama City Monday evening.
Strange lights over Panama City
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest

Latest News

Finding the right yacht for you at the 2023 Emerald Coast Boat Show.
2023 Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle Show
Finding the right yacht for you at the 2023 Emerald Coast Boat Show.
2023 Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle Show
Finding the right yacht for you at the 2023 Emerald Coast Boat Show.
2023 Emerald Coast Boat Show
Making a delicious chocolate bread pudding on NewsChannel 7 Today.
Final steps in making a chocolate brad pudding