Gulf Coast Softball Cruising to Start Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast softball team is now through 18 games with the start of Conference play looming in just under three weeks. Coach Thomas and his squad with 12 wins in those 18 games, playing all but four of those games on the road. And the majority of their games so far done in tournament settings against high caliber opponents against teams both in-state and out!

“We’ve done well for the most part. We’ve had some games that have gotten away from us. And so I would be more happy with about three more wins. But I think overall, one of the things that I said at the beginning of the year, is that we need to learn how to win! Because we have a lot of young players. We have four returners that spent a lot of time on the field. Although we have some great role players that are some older players. So learning to win, and I think we’re doing that and we have shown that at times this year so far”, Coach Thomas said.

The team back on the road tomorrow and Saturday at the NFCA Juco Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Georgia. Four games up there in that.

