Haney Technical enrollment is up, despite nationwide decline

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Colleges and universities across the country have been facing a huge decline in enrollments since the pandemic. But on the other side of things, a local trade school is seeing record-high numbers.

For student Chaquan Middleton, choosing Haney Technical College was a no-brainer.

“I think this was the best option you can pretty much come here and then within a year, year and a half, you can be out in the field,” Middleton said.

And for him, landing a job actually happened much sooner.

“August that was my first time actually touching the car. So, I’ve learned a lot since August,” Middleton said. “Like I said, now I’m in a body shop and I’m doing my best.”

It’s that quick turnaround that could be the reason for Haney’s record-enrollment numbers this year. That or the price difference from your typical college.

“While a typical four-year degree is great, you’re still going to have some training to do, some student loans to have to pay back whereas here at Haney we are the biggest bang for your buck,” Haney Technical College Director Angela Reese said.

The headcount continues to shrink at traditional postsecondary schools nationwide. Current numbers from the National Student Clearinghouse show a decrease of roughly a million students when comparing 2022 to 2019. While that could be a negative effect of the pandemic, Haney seems to have gotten the other side.

“We also now are seeing more and more of our high school graduates coming right out of high school and coming directly to Haney,” Reese said. “The average age of our students has actually decreased we went from an average age of about 27 to an average age of about 20.”

Now the school is actually expanding to meet the need.

“Just to make sure that we can take in as many students as want to come to school,” Reese said.

Data shows Florida’s total enrollment is down more than 5% from 2020, which is roughly 50,000 students.

