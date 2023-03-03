High winds and showers today as next front arrives

Friday's forecast includes high winds, hazardous marine conditions, and a few showers and storms.
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

To say today will be a breezy day would be an understatement. A cold front - associated with a deepening area of low pressure near the Tennessee Valley - will move through Northwest Florida through the mid-day and afternoon hours. As it does so, winds will pick up significantly with sustained 20-25 mph winds and frequent gusts as high as 35-40 mph. Watch for showers and a few rumbles of thunder as well, with scattered cells developing along that front, which will move through the Panhandle a few hours before lunchtime and depart by around dinnertime. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s at the coast with highs in the low 80s further inland.

As a result of the winds, fire weather is a concern today. We’re expecting to see less than 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall, which - in conjunction with recently dry weather - increases the ability for wildfire to spread. At the same time, hazardous beach and boating conditions are expected. Wave heights will reach 7-8′ with double red flags likely. Seas will build to 6-9′ with rough conditions in the bays. It’s probably a good day to keep your toes on dry sand.

This weekend will be fantastic, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s. Behind the cold front, dew points will decrease rather significantly, with a pleasant and dry feel for Saturday and Sunday. The muggy weather will return next week, alongside warmer temperatures. We’ll be back into the 80s by Tuesday through Thursday.

