High winds and showers today as next front arrives

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

To say today will be a breezy day would be an understatement. A cold front - associated with a deepening area of low pressure near the Tennessee Valley - will move through Northwest Florida through the mid-day and afternoon hours. As it does so, winds will pick up significantly with sustained 20-25 mph winds and frequent gusts as high as 35-40 mph. Watch for showers and a few rumbles of thunder as well, with scattered cells developing along that front, which will move through the Panhandle a few hours before lunchtime and depart by around dinnertime. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s at the coast with highs in the low 80s further inland.

As a result of the winds, fire weather is a concern today. We’re expecting to see less than 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall, which - in conjunction with recently dry weather - increases the ability for wildfire to spread. At the same time, hazardous beach and boating conditions are expected. Wave heights will reach 7-8′ with double red flags likely. Seas will build to 6-9′ with rough conditions in the bays. It’s probably a good day to keep your toes on dry sand.

This weekend will be fantastic, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s. Behind the cold front, dew points will decrease rather significantly, with a pleasant and dry feel for Saturday and Sunday. The muggy weather will return next week, alongside warmer temperatures. We’ll be back into the 80s by Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.