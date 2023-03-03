Local resident prepares for climb to Everest Base Camp

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local resident will soon take on the Everest Base Camp Trek.

Garrett Aune is a Panama City Beach realtor, but when he is not selling homes, he is training for his next bucket list challenge.

Several years ago, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and has participated in a number of 24-hour and 48-hour endurance events including a race through the Nicaragua Jungle. Now Aune says he is ready to take on Mount Everest, but one step at a time.

“This is something that I just find myself needing to do. I’d like to summit mount Everest next year, but baby steps,” Aune said. “I’m going to start with base camp this year and summit next year.”

Everest Base Camp sits at an altitude of more than five thousand meters.

“I’m going to Mount Everest Base Camp here in about two weeks. It’s going to be a two-week trek. To get to the bottom of the mountain it’s eight days and then four days to get back,” Aune said.

So, Aune is training hard both physically and mentally.

“It’s two key components. you’ve got your physical fitness and then you’ve got your mental fitness,” Aune said. “What I’ve found over the years is that your mind is stronger than your body so like I’ll do 30 min in the sauna and then an ice shower and then back in the sauna because you’re going to reach points during the trek where you’re uncomfortable and you have to be mentally able to overcome that.”

Aune tries to make his training as close to the real trek as possible considering all the challenges he must face.

“Going to Everest Base Camp a little over 18 thousand feet in altitude it’s going to be a whole lot of uphill walking, so I’ve got a weighted pack on,” Aune said. “I’m wearing the boots that I’ll be trekking in and since we live at just 10 feet over sea level and where I’m going there’s not going to be a lot of oxygen, I’ve got an altitude training mask.”

Mount Everest is the most insane thing a human being can do it’s the highest point on this earth over 26 thousand feet. If you can get to the top of that mountain you’re basically talking to the Gods at that point.

“There’s probably not words to describe what that’s going to mean to me in my life,” Aune said.

Aune’s trek will take place March 17-April 3.

