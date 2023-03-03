Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with car

Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with a car
Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with a car(PANAMA CITY POLICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was charged with multiple counts after hitting a school resource officer with his car Friday afternoon.

Panama City Police Department patrol officers said they responded to Lucille Moore Elementary School around 1 p.m.

Staff at the school said Jason Leewan Beene, 43, came to the school to drop off a student, but he seemed to be under the influence. That’s when staff called the school’s resource officer (SRO).

Officials said while the SRO was trying to conduct a DUI investigation, Beene tried to leave in his car, with the student inside. He hit the SRO while driving through a fence at the school. He continued onto 19th Steet, hitting another fence and another car.

PCPD officials said they stopped Beene at the scene of the second accident. He tried to flee again before he was captured.

Beene was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, child abuse, resisting arrest with violence, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, as well as three counts of hit and run.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

The Panama City Police Department asked anyone with information to call (850) 872-3100.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they learned Domingo and the teen had also been involved in an inappropriate...
Man arrested for relationship with teen, police say
PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges.
PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges
Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
Missing Panama City man found
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Strange lights were spotted of Panama City Monday evening.
Strange lights over Panama City

Latest News

Suspect wanted in Panama City aggravated assault, kidnapping case
Suspect wanted for assault, kidnapping
Panama City Police are keeping an eye out over the next several months for impaired drivers.
Police on the lookout for impaired driving
Finding the right yacht for you at the 2023 Emerald Coast Boat Show.
2023 Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle Show
Finding the right yacht for you at the 2023 Emerald Coast Boat Show.
2023 Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle Show