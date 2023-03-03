PCPD adds electric motorcycles to the fleet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police officers now have a stealthier way to get around on the roads. Two new electric motorcycles are joining the fleet and they’re the first to be used by any police department in the panhandle.

This week, officers are running the bikes on a test course before taking them out on city roadways.

They weren’t cheap, costing a total of $50,000 for the pair but officers said it will be well worth it when they’re on patrol.

”If you’re wanting to be stealthy, you’ve got the ability to. At the same time, it’s not a patrol car so a big black and white sitting on the side of the road. So if you’re working traffic enforcement, it’s really going to be a good tool because you don’t have the billboard out there screaming here I am,” Captain Chris Taylor said.

The motorcycles were fully paid for with state forfeiture funds, which is money seized from criminals.

