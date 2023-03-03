Police on the lookout for impaired driving

Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are keeping an eye out over the next several months for impaired drivers as part of their high visibility enforcement program.

With a grant given by Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), officers will be patrolling specific areas, with the intent to reduce or deter driving after drinking on the city’s roadways.

PCPD encourages residents to call the non-emergency number at 850-872-3112 if they see a driver that is impaired. In case of an emergency, they can always call 911.

