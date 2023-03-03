Thursday Evening Forecast

Get ready for a windy & stormy Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy w/lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph & Gusts to 30 mph. On Friday the winds will increase to 20-30 mph sustained w/gusts 40-50 mph. The winds will die down by Friday evening. Highs Friday will reach the mid 70s (coast) to near 80 (inland). Most of NWFL will have a marginal (5%) risk of severe weather. Rain chances will be 50% and rainfall totals will be <.25″. Skies will clear by Saturday and it is shaping up to be a nice, sunny weekend with less humidity. Lows will be in the 50s w/highs in the 70s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

