Walton County Commission Votes 3 to 1 in favor of new connector road

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tense moments Thursday night at the Walton County commission meeting. Many residents spoke out on the issue of building a new road connecting 30-a to highway 98 in Seagrove beach.

“By reducing the number of trips along county road 30a and county road 395 alternative d2 was used to show,” said one of the Adkin Engineers.

The public made comments as engineers explained the project, however, not everybody agreed on it. The road is set to go straight through Point Washington State Forest.

Some are upset over that.

“Every piece of developed property is clear cut and stripped of every blade of green there is only state land left for our wildlife it is unconscionable and unacceptable to consider bulldozing clear cutting our state forest,” said a resident.

Others think it’s a good idea.

“This emergency road is important to us. I’m going to ask you to please move forward with this and move it down the line,” said another resident.

After comments, commissioners voted three to one to move the project to the next phase.

“We voted tonight to consider moving forward with the d2 option which is the power line and to move to the second phase of the study,” said Danny Glidewell a commissioner.

Danny Glidewell says it was not an easy decision.

“We’re sensitive to the arguments for and against this is not an easy decision, either way, these kinds of decisions are why you elect people,” said Glidewell.

Adkins engineers is designing the project, and officials with the company say it could save lives.

“Improving emergency access and network redundancy for emergency evacuation getting lifesaving ambulances to that area,” said Glidewell.

Commissioner Glidewell says safety is the number one priority.

“Thousands upon thousands of residents that live in that area, and we have to get police, fire and ambulance to these people, the best way to do that for a large segment of 30a is to build this road,” said Glidewell.

Now that the commission has moved the plans a step further there are still many things that have to happen.

“We’re several years away from any shovels being turned on this but we did move it one step closer,” said Glidewell.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.