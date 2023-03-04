Certified drug dog joins PCPD

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular pup is celebrating more than his first birthday.

Copper with the Panama City Police Department also recently completed his training. He’s a certified drug dog that rides with the Street Crimes Unit.

The Beagle is trained to sniff out cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroine. He also knows search patterns inside a room or around a car.

“It’s like teaching a child, so you have to treat him as such,” Zachary McQuay, an investigator with the Street Crimes Unit, said. “You have to show him love and affection. You also have to discipline him whenever he doesn’t do something that he’s supposed to do. However, it’s been a long, learning process for both of us. I’m very impressed with how he’s become.”

Copper will continue to train as time passes. His handler said he might work some operations at the airport with baggage claims.

