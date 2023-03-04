Doorways of Northwest Florida trying to end homeless with point in time survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Employees at Doorways of Northwest Florida have been working months on a survey they say will help people in need.

“The point in time survey is a survey of people who are experiencing homelessness in the area,” Paige Kieffer, the homeless management information system administrator, said.

Kieffer said they have the numbers from January 2023. They counted homeless people in six counties: Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Holmes, Washington and Gulf.

“Our community partners really pulled together especially in the outer counties to better represent the population they have,” Kieffer said.

Those numbers determine how much government funding they get to help the homeless. So far for this year’s count, they are nearly 100 more homeless people than 2022.

One thing they focused on this year is the counties outside of Bay.

“This year we had 471 but a lot of that is outer counties,” Kieffer said.

Wewahitchka had four people counted last year now it is 26. In Marianna it showed no homeless people in 2022, this year there are 28.

“The outer counties were really represented this year Jackson County went from 2 to 39 Calhoun went from 0 to 29 and Gulf went from 2 to 97.”

Kieffer said they’re still completing the data collection so the numbers could increase.

“It is a lengthy process I think around April is when we will start seeing more solid numbers,” Kieffer said.

They say the lengthy process is worth it trying to end homelessness in the area.

“It’s a lofty goal ending homelessness but that is the end goal,” Kieffer said.

Now it will take time to get funding, they may receive the funding in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.