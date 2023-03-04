Emerald Coast Boat Show

Emerald Coast Boat & Lifestyle Show
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle show is back this year after a two-year hiatus. This year the event is being held at Arron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach.

There were over 400 boats in attendance totaling over $40 million in marine inventory. They have boats for everyone, whether you are new to boats and just getting your feet or an experienced fisherman with mature sea legs.

But boats aren’t the only thing on display this weekend. This event has standing paddle boards, luxury cars, fishing tackle, food trucks and more. It was designed to have something for everyone, from big city tourist to big game fisherman.

The Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle show will be going on from March 3rd -5th. Tickets are $15 a day, or you can buy three-day tickets for $25.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they learned Domingo and the teen had also been involved in an inappropriate...
Man arrested for relationship with teen, police say
Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with a car
Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with car
PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges.
PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges
Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
Missing Panama City man found
New cost of living numbers are out as a divided Congress must reach an agreement on a crucial...
Bay County’s cost of living results in steep bills

Latest News

PCBPD K9 demonstration
Panama City Beach Police host demonstration with new K9 officers
Man facing more charges after arrest on active warrants in Jackson County
Man facing more charges after arrest on active warrants in Jackson County
Chipley falls in title game, Seahawks get baseball win, Arnold loses on softball diamond
Chipley falls in title game, South Walton beats Walton on the baseball diamond, Arnold falls on softball diamond
PCBPD K9 Demonstration
PCBPD K9 Demonstration