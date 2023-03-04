FREEDOM FRIDAY: Charlie Bancroft

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Each Friday on Newschannel 7 at 4, we highlight an overcomer of addiction.

Alcohol is a large part of American culture.

Battling addiction to alcohol is one many people fight in secret.

It’s a fight Charlie Bancroft says he found victory over.

“I served the Lord for 10 years. Then went through a divorce. Then went back to doing what I wanted to do, you know, and I struggled with alcohol for many years,” he said.

It was a relapse he says took three good years of his life, after overcoming a meth addiction when he was young.

He adds, “It got to the point where if I’d have kept in going the way I was, I wouldn’t be here today, you know, because I got to the point where I hit rock bottom, and a lot of times that’s what it takes. You’ve got to hit rock bottom.”

He tells us it almost kept him from ever spending time with what he calls the joy of his life, his grandson.

“You know I got drunk one day and I don’t even remember doing it, but [Bancroft’s daughter] said I put my hands on him. I mean, I think I grabbed him and shook him or something. But I mean that was the straw that broke the camel’s back for her.”

In sobriety, his relationship with his family has been restored.

“Fear kept me running, but I finally gave it up and surrendered everything and this is just where God wants me,” he said, describing why he resisted sobriety and what he says keeps him away from the bottle.

He admits overcoming any kind of addiction is not easy, but something well worth doing.

“The rewards outweigh what I went through to get here,” he says while chuckling.

He explains why many don’t overcome alcohol addiction, “Some people have a fear of seeking the help that they need to get through this addiction, but once you reach out and start the process, it does get easier.”

He lets others who may be struggling know, the battle against addiction, is one you will face daily.

“Basically, it’s starting my day. With the first portion of my day giving it to the lord, doing devotions, getting into word, praying, journaling, you know, and spending time with him before I actually really start my day.”

Now instead of tearing down his life, he says he’s building it up.

He’s helping build up other people in similar battles and building physical things in Virginia, to help Eagle’s Nest Regeneration.

“I take care of the houses when things break and we have projects we’ve been doing. We just built a new food pantry for our food bank. We have, we’re open every Thursday and we hand out food to the community and we have a house that we gutted and we’re renovating to make office buildings and a clinic for the property, so that the men have medical care right here at on the property.”

It’s a connection he made at his home church in Chipley, called Grace Assembly, that linked him to another overcomer of addiction seen on Newschannel 7 at 4′s Freedom Friday.

“Zach Nalls. He was at Eagle’s Nest when I hit rock bottom. His father and I attended same church, so my pastor knew all about Zach being up there at eagles nest, so he called Zach and I was there within 30 hours. It was amazing. It was a it was all God,” he adds.

Now he’s helping build a new women’s home at Eagle’s Nest Regeneration set to open in April.

