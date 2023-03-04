Grocery Outlet reopens in St. Andrews after four years

Grocery Outlet Opens
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Grocery Outlet in St. Andrews is open again after 4 years. The store was completely destroyed by hurricane Michael in 2018.

This staple grocery store has been in the community for a very long time.

Kent Forester, one of the owners, is so excited they are able to serve this area again.

“We’re so elated it took us so long to get this built we got Callaway that never closed, and we put on energy in that to keep it open, then Lynn haven it wasn’t a total loss we put our energy there so we could get that back open, and then this one last, so were proud to have 3 stores open again in Panama City,” Forester said.

He says they’re grateful to be open once again.

