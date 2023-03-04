Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball All Set for State Tournament

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast preparing for its State Tournament, that starts Wednesday at the Arena in Niceville. The Commodores set to open up against Florida Southwestern. Coach Kuhn and his squad finishing the regular season at 24-3 and 9-3 in Panhandle Conference play. Two of their three losses though coming to Northwest Florida, which at 11-1 won the conference title. That second loss coming last Saturday.

Between that game and Wednesday’s opener, well a week and a half of rest and practice. And time for some game planning.

“It’s just fine tuning the stuff that we’ve already done. Obviously, something worked, since we were 24-3 in the regular season. Most of the teams in the State Tournament we’ve seen already, played against. But just fine tuning our stuff. For us the biggest thing, which it’s been all year is staying healthy. So finally, we’ve got nine players, our starting center Aryelle (Stevens) is back, which is nice. We worked her in last game, just for a little bit, just to get some minutes under her belt so she’s ready for the State Tournament. Yeah, just stay healthy and just get better at the things we’re good at”, Coach Kuhn said.

Kuhn also said it helps that there are some players with some experience in all of this.

“We have girls that have been here before, the three returners Imani (Smith) Ciante (Downs) and Abbey (Cracknell). You know they know what it takes. Jaliyah (McCain) has stepped up as a freshman and been really good. And now we get Aryelle (Stevens) back and our other pieces. So, the leadership part from the returners is there. And it’s just a matter of, at this time I would just say hey the sophomores aren’t sophomores anymore. They’re juniors. And the freshmen are not freshman, they are sophomores. You know the year’s ending so you’re moving on. So, you’ve got to show some growth and they’ve been doing that. So, we’ve got the leadership part, but we’ve just got to take care of the 40 minutes when we get to March 8, we just got to take care of that. "

Gulf Coast is the three seed, their opener Wednesday at 3. The Raiders are the two seed, they take on 7 seed Chipola in their game Wednesday at one.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they learned Domingo and the teen had also been involved in an inappropriate...
Man arrested for relationship with teen, police say
PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges.
PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges
Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
Missing Panama City man found
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
New cost of living numbers are out as a divided Congress must reach an agreement on a crucial...
Bay County’s cost of living results in steep bills

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Friday. March 3rd
Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, March 2nd
Gulf Coast will have no fans policy when seasons begin
Gulf Coast Softball Cruising to Start Season
Chipley Prepping for 1A State Title Game